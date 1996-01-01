Which of the following is ensured by genetic linkage?
A
Crossing over always separates linked genes during meiosis.
B
Genes located close together on the same chromosome tend to be inherited together.
C
Alleles of different genes assort independently during meiosis.
D
Each gene is inherited completely independently of all other genes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of genetic linkage: it refers to genes that are located close together on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together because they are less likely to be separated by crossing over during meiosis.
Recall that crossing over is a process during meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange segments, which can separate linked genes, but this does not always happen; the closer the genes are, the less likely they are to be separated.
Recognize that independent assortment applies to genes located on different chromosomes or far apart on the same chromosome, where alleles of different genes segregate independently during meiosis.
Analyze the given options and identify that the statement 'Genes located close together on the same chromosome tend to be inherited together' correctly describes the principle ensured by genetic linkage.
Conclude that genetic linkage ensures the tendency of closely located genes on the same chromosome to be inherited together, rather than always being separated or assorting independently.
