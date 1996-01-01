Which of the following provides the best evidence that Irene was heterozygous for hemophilia?
A
All of her children were unaffected by hemophilia.
B
She had no family history of hemophilia.
C
She exhibited symptoms of hemophilia throughout her life.
D
She had children, some of whom were affected by hemophilia and some who were not.
1
Understand that hemophilia is a sex-linked recessive disorder, typically carried on the X chromosome. Females have two X chromosomes, so to be affected, they must have two copies of the hemophilia allele, while males have only one X chromosome and will be affected if they inherit the hemophilia allele.
Recognize that a heterozygous female (carrier) has one normal allele and one hemophilia allele on her X chromosomes. She usually does not show symptoms because the normal allele is dominant.
Analyze the inheritance pattern: a heterozygous mother can pass either the normal or the hemophilia allele to her children. Sons who inherit the hemophilia allele will be affected, while daughters who inherit it will be carriers if they receive a normal allele from their father.
Evaluate the evidence: if Irene had children some of whom were affected by hemophilia and some who were not, this indicates she must have carried one hemophilia allele and one normal allele, making her heterozygous.
Conclude that the presence of both affected and unaffected children is the best evidence of Irene's heterozygosity for hemophilia, as it reflects the expected Mendelian inheritance of a sex-linked recessive trait from a carrier mother.
