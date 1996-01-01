Which of the following best describes the relationship between the environment and phenotype?
A
The environment only affects the phenotype if independent assortment does not occur.
B
Phenotype is solely determined by genotype and is not affected by environmental factors.
C
The environment determines the genotype of an organism directly.
D
The environment can influence the expression of an organism's phenotype, even if the genotype remains unchanged.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of genotype and phenotype. The genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics resulting from the interaction of the genotype with the environment.
Step 2: Recognize that the environment can influence how genes are expressed without altering the underlying DNA sequence. This means that the phenotype can change due to environmental factors even if the genotype remains constant.
Step 3: Analyze the incorrect options: the environment does not directly change the genotype, and phenotype is not solely determined by genotype because environmental factors also play a role.
Step 4: Understand that independent assortment is a genetic principle related to how alleles segregate during meiosis and does not restrict environmental effects on phenotype.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is that the environment can influence the expression of an organism's phenotype, even if the genotype remains unchanged.
