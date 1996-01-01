Which of the following is an example of a postzygotic reproductive isolation mechanism?
Multiple Choice
When two populations of the same species no longer interbreed, what is the most likely result?
A
They may undergo speciation and become separate species.
B
They will immediately go extinct.
C
They will continue to exchange genetic material freely.
D
They will merge back into a single population.
1
Understand the concept of reproductive isolation, which occurs when two populations of the same species no longer interbreed.
Recognize that reproductive isolation prevents gene flow between the populations, meaning they no longer exchange genetic material.
Consider the evolutionary consequences of this isolation: without gene flow, genetic differences can accumulate over time due to mutation, natural selection, and genetic drift.
Realize that as these genetic differences build up, the two populations may diverge enough to become distinct species, a process known as speciation.
Conclude that the most likely result of two populations no longer interbreeding is that they may undergo speciation and become separate species.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which type of speciation occurs when a geographic barrier splits the population into two or more groups?
2
Textbook Question
A small population of deer living on an isolated island is separated for many generations from a mainland deer population. The populations retain the same number of chromosomes but hybrids are infertile. One chromosome (shown here) has a different banding pattern in the island population than in the mainland population.
Suppose that 40% of all meioses in mainland–island hybrids involve recombination somewhere in the chromosome region between q2.1 and p2. What proportion of the gametes of hybrid deer are viable? What is the cause of the decreased proportion of viable gametes in hybrids relative to the parental populations?
