Which of the following is an example of a postzygotic reproductive isolation mechanism?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
22. Evolutionary Genetics
Speciation
Multiple Choice
Which type of speciation occurs when a geographic barrier splits the population into two or more groups?
A
Allopatric
B
Sympatric
C
Metapatric
D
Geopatric
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of speciation, which is the process by which populations evolve to become distinct species.
Identify the types of speciation: Allopatric, Sympatric, Metapatric, and Geopatric.
Recognize that allopatric speciation occurs when a geographic barrier, such as a mountain range or river, physically separates a population into two or more groups.
Consider how geographic isolation in allopatric speciation prevents gene flow between the separated groups, leading to evolutionary divergence.
Compare allopatric speciation with other types, noting that sympatric speciation occurs without physical barriers, while metapatric and geopatric are less commonly used terms in speciation discussions.
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Multiple Choice
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Textbook Question
A small population of deer living on an isolated island is separated for many generations from a mainland deer population. The populations retain the same number of chromosomes but hybrids are infertile. One chromosome (shown here) has a different banding pattern in the island population than in the mainland population.
Suppose that 40% of all meioses in mainland–island hybrids involve recombination somewhere in the chromosome region between q2.1 and p2. What proportion of the gametes of hybrid deer are viable? What is the cause of the decreased proportion of viable gametes in hybrids relative to the parental populations?
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Multiple Choice
When two populations of the same species no longer interbreed, what is the most likely result?
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