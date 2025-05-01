Which type of speciation occurs when a geographic barrier splits the population into two or more groups?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
22. Evolutionary Genetics
Speciation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a postzygotic reproductive isolation mechanism?
A
Two organisms do not produce offspring because one is sleeping while the other is awake
B
Two organisms do not produce offspring because one does not contain the appropriate body parts to mate with the other organisms
C
Two organisms do not produce offspring because the fetus is always lost through miscarriage
D
Two organisms do not produce offspring because one lives in water and the other lives on land
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of reproductive isolation, which is a mechanism that prevents species from mating with each other or ensures that any offspring are sterile.
Differentiate between prezygotic and postzygotic isolation mechanisms. Prezygotic mechanisms prevent fertilization, while postzygotic mechanisms occur after fertilization.
Identify examples of prezygotic isolation: temporal isolation (different mating times), mechanical isolation (incompatible reproductive organs), and habitat isolation (different living environments).
Recognize that postzygotic isolation involves issues after fertilization, such as hybrid inviability (offspring do not develop properly) or hybrid sterility (offspring are sterile).
Analyze the given options: the correct example of postzygotic isolation is when the fetus is always lost through miscarriage, indicating hybrid inviability.
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Multiple Choice
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Textbook Question
A small population of deer living on an isolated island is separated for many generations from a mainland deer population. The populations retain the same number of chromosomes but hybrids are infertile. One chromosome (shown here) has a different banding pattern in the island population than in the mainland population.
Suppose that 40% of all meioses in mainland–island hybrids involve recombination somewhere in the chromosome region between q2.1 and p2. What proportion of the gametes of hybrid deer are viable? What is the cause of the decreased proportion of viable gametes in hybrids relative to the parental populations?
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Multiple Choice
When two populations of the same species no longer interbreed, what is the most likely result?
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