In the structure of many eukaryotic genes, individual exons parallel which of the following?
A
The centromeric regions of chromosomes
B
The introns removed during RNA processing
C
The domains of the proteins encoded by the gene
D
The promoter regions upstream of the gene
1
Understand the structure of eukaryotic genes: they are composed of exons and introns. Exons are the coding sequences that remain in the mature mRNA, while introns are non-coding sequences removed during RNA processing.
Recall that exons often correspond to functional units within the protein, known as domains, which are distinct structural or functional regions of a protein.
Recognize that the centromeric regions of chromosomes are unrelated to exon structure; they are involved in chromosome segregation during cell division.
Note that promoter regions are regulatory DNA sequences upstream of the gene that control transcription initiation, not related to exon structure.
Conclude that individual exons parallel the domains of the proteins encoded by the gene, meaning each exon often encodes a specific protein domain.
