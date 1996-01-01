Which of the following traits would you expect to vary independently of beak length in a bug population, according to the principle of independent assortment?
A
Beak curvature
B
Number of beak segments
C
Body color
D
Beak width
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the principle of independent assortment, which states that alleles of different genes assort independently of one another during gamete formation, provided the genes are on different chromosomes or far apart on the same chromosome.
Identify the traits listed: beak curvature, number of beak segments, body color, and beak width. Consider whether these traits are likely controlled by genes located on the same chromosome or linked to beak length genes.
Understand that traits related to beak morphology (curvature, number of segments, width) are often genetically linked or influenced by related developmental pathways, so they may not assort independently from beak length.
Recognize that body color is a trait that is typically controlled by a different gene or set of genes, likely located on different chromosomes, and thus would assort independently from beak length according to Mendel's principle.
Conclude that the trait expected to vary independently of beak length is body color, because it is genetically unlinked and follows the principle of independent assortment.
Watch next
Master Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia