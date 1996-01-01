Why don't alleles from linked genes assort independently if no crossing over occurs during meiosis?
A
Because linked genes are only expressed in the presence of environmental factors.
B
Because linked genes are always subject to random mutation during meiosis.
C
Because linked genes are always located on different chromosomes and thus always assort independently.
D
Because linked genes are located close together on the same chromosome and are inherited together unless crossing over separates them.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall Mendel's law of independent assortment, which states that alleles of different genes assort independently during gamete formation if the genes are on different chromosomes or far apart on the same chromosome.
Understand that linked genes are genes located close together on the same chromosome, so they tend to be inherited together because the chromosome is passed as a unit during meiosis.
Recognize that crossing over (recombination) during meiosis can separate linked genes by exchanging segments between homologous chromosomes, allowing alleles to assort independently if crossing over occurs.
If no crossing over occurs, the linked genes remain physically connected on the same chromosome, so their alleles are inherited together and do not assort independently.
Therefore, the reason linked genes do not assort independently without crossing over is that their physical proximity on the same chromosome causes them to be inherited as a group.
Watch next
Master Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia