In meiosis, what is the specific purpose of meiosis I?
To replicate DNA so that each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids
To increase chromosome number by pairing and fusing homologous chromosomes into a diploid nucleus
To separate homologous chromosome pairs, reducing the chromosome number from diploid to haploid
To separate sister chromatids, producing genetically identical daughter cells
Understand that meiosis is a two-stage process (meiosis I and meiosis II) that reduces the chromosome number by half to produce haploid gametes from diploid cells.
Recognize that the main goal of meiosis I is to separate homologous chromosome pairs, which are chromosomes that carry the same genes but may have different alleles, thereby reducing the chromosome number from diploid (2n) to haploid (n).
Recall that during meiosis I, homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange genetic material through crossing over, increasing genetic diversity.
Note that DNA replication occurs before meiosis I during the S phase of interphase, so each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids at the start of meiosis I.
Distinguish meiosis I from meiosis II, where meiosis II separates sister chromatids, resulting in four genetically distinct haploid cells.
