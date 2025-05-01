Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In a typical animal cell, what is the product of meiosis II?
A
Four haploid cells with sister chromatids still joined
B
Four haploid cells with separated sister chromatids (genetically distinct)
C
Two diploid daughter cells genetically identical to the parent cell
D
Two haploid cells with homologous chromosomes still paired as tetrads
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that meiosis consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II. Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
Understand that after meiosis I, the cells are haploid but each chromosome still consists of two sister chromatids joined at the centromere.
Recognize that meiosis II resembles a mitotic division where the sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.
Identify that the product of meiosis II is four haploid cells, each containing chromosomes with separated sister chromatids, making them genetically distinct from each other and from the original parent cell.
Conclude that the correct description of the product of meiosis II is 'four haploid cells with separated sister chromatids (genetically distinct)'.
