Multiple Choice
What is the main goal of meiosis in sexually reproducing organisms?
A
To produce haploid gametes by reducing the chromosome number by half and generating genetic variation
B
To produce offspring by cloning without fertilization
C
To produce two genetically identical diploid daughter cells for growth and tissue repair
D
To replicate DNA without cell division so the cell can increase in size
Understand that meiosis is a specialized type of cell division occurring in sexually reproducing organisms.
Recognize that the primary purpose of meiosis is to reduce the chromosome number from diploid (2n) to haploid (n), which is essential for maintaining chromosome number across generations after fertilization.
Note that meiosis produces gametes (sperm and egg cells) that are haploid, ensuring that when two gametes fuse during fertilization, the resulting offspring has the correct diploid chromosome number.
Acknowledge that meiosis also introduces genetic variation through processes such as crossing over (exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes) and independent assortment (random distribution of chromosomes), which increases diversity in offspring.
Contrast meiosis with mitosis, which produces genetically identical diploid cells for growth and repair, and understand that meiosis is not involved in cloning or simply increasing cell size.
