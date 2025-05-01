Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In fundamentals of genetics, an organism's genotype can best be defined as its:
A
observable traits resulting from the interaction of genes and environment (phenotype)
B
set of environmental conditions that influence trait expression
C
genetic makeup; the specific alleles it carries for one or more genes
D
chromosome number and overall karyotype only, without regard to allele identity
Understand the key terms involved: 'genotype' refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the alleles it carries, while 'phenotype' refers to the observable traits resulting from the interaction of genotype and environment.
Recognize that the question asks for the best definition of 'genotype', so focus on the genetic aspect rather than environmental influences or physical chromosome structure alone.
Eliminate options that describe phenotype (observable traits) or environmental conditions, as these do not define genotype.
Also exclude options that mention only chromosome number or karyotype without specifying allele identity, since genotype involves the specific alleles present.
Conclude that the correct definition of genotype is the organism's genetic makeup, meaning the specific alleles it carries for one or more genes.
