Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In fundamentals of genetics, the genotype of an offspring helps define the organism’s observable physical characteristics, which are called the _____.
A
karyotype
B
chromatin
C
phenotype
D
genome
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: 'genotype' refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while 'phenotype' refers to the observable physical characteristics that result from the interaction of the genotype with the environment.
Recognize that the question asks for the term that describes the observable physical traits of an organism, which are influenced by its genotype.
Review the options given: 'karyotype' refers to the number and appearance of chromosomes, 'chromatin' is the complex of DNA and proteins in the nucleus, 'genome' is the complete set of genetic material, and 'phenotype' is the set of observable traits.
Match the definition of observable physical characteristics to the correct term, which is 'phenotype'.
Conclude that the genotype helps define the organism's phenotype, which is the correct answer to fill in the blank.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia