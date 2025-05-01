Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of fundamentals of genetics, which statement best describes the relationship between genotype and phenotype in most traits?
A
A person's phenotype is always identical to their genotype for all traits.
B
A person's phenotype is influenced by both their genetic makeup and environmental factors.
C
A person's phenotype is determined solely by their genetic makeup, independent of the environment.
D
A person's phenotype is determined solely by environmental factors, independent of their genotype.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of genotype and phenotype. The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, i.e., the specific alleles it carries, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics resulting from the genotype and its interaction with the environment.
Step 2: Recognize that the phenotype is not always a direct or exact reflection of the genotype because environmental factors can influence how genes are expressed. For example, identical genotypes can produce different phenotypes under different environmental conditions.
Step 3: Consider examples such as identical twins who share the same genotype but may have differences in phenotype due to environmental influences like diet, temperature, or exposure to chemicals.
Step 4: Conclude that the relationship between genotype and phenotype is interactive, meaning the phenotype is influenced by both the genetic information and environmental factors, rather than being determined solely by one or the other.
Step 5: Therefore, the best description is that a person's phenotype is influenced by both their genetic makeup and environmental factors, reflecting the complexity of gene expression and trait manifestation.
