List as many different categories of protein functions as you can. Wherever possible, give an example of each category.
Why are misfolded proteins a potential problem for the eukaryotic cell, and how do cells combat the accumulation of misfolded proteins?
How does an enzyme function? Why are enzymes essential for living organisms on Earth?
Exon shuffling is a proposal that relates exons in DNA to the repositioning of functional domains in proteins. What evidence exists in support of exon shuffling?
Which of the following protein structures describes a 3D structure of one polypeptide chain?