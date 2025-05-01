Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
11. Translation
Proteins
Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes the amino acid sequence of a polypeptide chain?
A
Primary structure
B
Secondary structure
C
Tertiary structure
D
Quaternary structure
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of protein structure levels: Proteins have four levels of structure - primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary.
Define primary structure: The primary structure of a protein is the linear sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain, held together by peptide bonds.
Differentiate secondary structure: Secondary structure refers to local folded structures that form within a polypeptide due to interactions between backbone atoms, such as alpha helices and beta sheets.
Explain tertiary structure: Tertiary structure is the overall three-dimensional shape of a single polypeptide chain, resulting from interactions between side chains of amino acids.
Clarify quaternary structure: Quaternary structure involves the arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains into a single functional protein complex.
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Textbook Question
Some proteins are composed of two or more polypeptides. Suppose the DNA template strand sequence 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′ produces a polypeptide that joins in pairs to form a functional protein.
What term is used to identify a functional protein like this one formed when two identical polypeptides join together?
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