Which of the following best describes the risks associated with genetics research?
A
No impact on privacy or confidentiality of individuals
B
Guaranteed improvement in human health without any negative effects
C
Complete elimination of all genetic diseases in a single generation
D
Potential misuse of genetic information and unintended ethical, legal, or social consequences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that genetics research involves studying genes and their functions, which can reveal sensitive information about individuals and populations.
Recognize that while genetics research has the potential to improve human health, it also carries risks such as misuse of genetic data, which can affect privacy and confidentiality.
Consider the ethical, legal, and social implications of genetics research, including discrimination, stigmatization, and consent issues.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to the known risks and benefits of genetics research, noting that some options are unrealistic or overly optimistic.
Conclude that the best description of the risks is the potential misuse of genetic information and unintended ethical, legal, or social consequences, as it accurately reflects real concerns in genetics research.
