possess four sets of chromosomes, each carrying mutant alleles
B
are always sterile due to meiotic failure
C
have only two sets of chromosomes with wild-type alleles
D
exhibit no genetic variation compared to diploid plants
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a tetraploid organism: it has four complete sets of chromosomes, unlike diploids which have two sets.
Recognize that 'mutant tetraploid plants' means these plants have four sets of chromosomes, and at least some of these chromosomes carry mutant alleles.
Recall that having multiple sets of chromosomes (polyploidy) can affect fertility, but tetraploids are often fertile because their chromosomes can pair properly during meiosis, unlike some other polyploids.
Consider that tetraploids do not have only two sets of chromosomes; by definition, they have four sets, so options stating two sets are incorrect.
Understand that genetic variation can still exist in tetraploids, especially if mutant alleles are present, so the statement about no genetic variation compared to diploids is false.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia