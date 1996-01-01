The chromosome theory of inheritance states that __________.
A
chromosomes are made entirely of proteins
B
inheritance patterns are unrelated to chromosome behavior during meiosis
C
all traits are determined solely by environmental factors
D
genes are located on chromosomes and are the basis for inheritance
1
Understand that the chromosome theory of inheritance connects the behavior of chromosomes during meiosis to the patterns of inheritance observed in offspring.
Recall that chromosomes carry genetic material, and genes are specific sequences located on these chromosomes.
Recognize that during meiosis, chromosomes segregate and assort independently, which explains how traits are inherited according to Mendelian principles.
Eliminate incorrect options by noting that chromosomes are not made entirely of proteins, inheritance patterns are related to chromosome behavior, and traits are not determined solely by environmental factors.
Conclude that the correct statement is that genes are located on chromosomes and serve as the basis for inheritance, which aligns with the chromosome theory of inheritance.
