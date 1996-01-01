Meiosis is responsible for genetic variation while mitosis is responsible for genetic _____________.
A
stability
B
mutation
C
recombination
D
diversity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of meiosis and mitosis in genetics: meiosis generates genetic variation through processes like crossing over and independent assortment, while mitosis produces genetically identical cells.
Recall that mitosis is primarily involved in growth, development, and tissue repair by producing cells that maintain the same genetic information as the original cell.
Recognize that the key concept associated with mitosis is the preservation or maintenance of the genetic information, which is referred to as genetic stability.
Compare the options given: mutation and recombination introduce changes or variation, which are functions of meiosis, not mitosis.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank describing mitosis is 'stability' because mitosis ensures genetic consistency across cell generations.
Watch next
Master Mitosis Steps with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia