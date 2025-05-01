Recognize that genotype frequencies can be predicted from allele frequencies using the Hardy-Weinberg equation: \(p^{2} + 2pq + q^{2} = 1\), where \(p^{2}\) is the frequency of the homozygous dominant genotype, \$2pq\( is the heterozygous genotype frequency, and \)q^{2}$ is the homozygous recessive genotype frequency.