Multiple Choice
Under ideal Hardy-Weinberg conditions (very large population, random mating, no mutation, no migration, and no natural selection), how do allele frequencies change over time?
95
views
Which of the following formulas can be used to calculate heterozygote frequency in a population?
In a random mating population of Drosophila, 5% of the flies have black bodies (encoded by recessive b) and 95% have brown bodies (encoded by B). Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium what is the allele frequency of B in the population?
In a random mating population of Drosophila, 5% of the flies have black bodies (encoded by recessive b) and 95% have brown bodies (encoded by B). Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium what is the genotypic frequency of BB in the population?