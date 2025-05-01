Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Under Hardy-Weinberg assumptions, a diploid population has genotype frequencies , , and . Which expression correctly calculates the allele frequency of (i.e., ) from these genotype frequencies?
Recall that under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, the allele frequency of allele A, denoted as \(p\), can be calculated from the genotype frequencies of \(AA\), \(Aa\), and \(aa\) individuals in the population.
Understand that each \(AA\) individual contributes two copies of allele A, each \(Aa\) individual contributes one copy of allele A, and each \(aa\) individual contributes zero copies of allele A.
Express the total number of allele A copies in the population as \$2 \times f_{AA} + 1 \times f_{Aa}\(, where \)f_{AA}\( and \)f_{Aa}\( are the genotype frequencies of \)AA\( and \)Aa$ respectively.
Since the population is diploid, the total number of alleles (A and a combined) is twice the number of individuals, so the total allele count is 2.
Therefore, the allele frequency \(p\) is calculated by dividing the total number of allele A copies by 2, giving the formula: \(p = f_{AA} + \frac{f_{Aa}}{2}\).
