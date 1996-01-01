17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
Most organisms display a circadian rhythm, a cycling of biological processes that is roughly synchronized with day length (e.g., jet lag occurs in humans when rapid movement between time zones causes established circadian rhythms to be out of synch with daylight hours). In Drosophila, pupae eclose (emerge as adults after metamorphosis) at dawn. In each case, how would you clone the genes you identified by mutation?
