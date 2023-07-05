Skip to main content
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationTypes of Mutations
Problem 29
Shown here are the amino acid sequences of the wild-type and three mutant forms of a short protein.
Wild-type: Met-Trp-Tyr-Arg-Gly-Ser-Pro-Thr
Mutant 1: Met-Trp
Mutant 2: Met-Trp-His-Arg-Gly-Ser-Pro-Thr
Use this information to answer the following questions:

Using the genetic coding dictionary, predict the type of mutation that led to each altered protein.

Verified Solution
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
