Understand the definitions of ploidy: Haploid cells contain one set of chromosomes (n), diploid cells contain two sets (2n), triploid cells have three sets (3n), and tetraploid cells have four sets (4n).
Recall that most human body cells, including stomach cells, are somatic cells, which typically have two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.
Recognize that haploid cells in humans are usually gametes (sperm and egg cells), which contain only one set of chromosomes.
Since stomach cells are somatic and not gametes, they contain two sets of chromosomes, making them diploid.
Therefore, the correct classification of a human stomach cell is diploid, meaning it has two complete sets of chromosomes (2n).
