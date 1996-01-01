If an organism's diploid number is 12, what would be its haploid number?
A
6
B
12
C
3
D
24
Understand the definitions: The diploid number (2n) is the total number of chromosomes in a somatic cell, which includes two sets—one from each parent. The haploid number (n) is the number of chromosomes in a gamete (sex cell), which contains only one set.
Identify the given information: The organism's diploid number is 12, so \$2n = 12$.
Recall the relationship between diploid and haploid numbers: The haploid number is half the diploid number, so \(n = \frac{2n}{2}\).
Substitute the given diploid number into the formula: \(n = \frac{12}{2}\).
Conclude that the haploid number is the result of this division, representing the number of chromosomes in the gametes.
