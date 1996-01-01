Which of the following best describes a diploid cell?
A
A cell with no nucleus
B
A cell containing only one set of chromosomes
C
A cell containing two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent
D
A cell that cannot undergo mitosis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of ploidy: Ploidy refers to the number of sets of chromosomes in a cell. A haploid cell has one set, while a diploid cell has two sets.
Recall that in most multicellular organisms, diploid cells contain two complete sets of chromosomes, one inherited from each parent, which is represented as \$2n\( where \)n$ is the number of unique chromosomes.
Recognize that a cell with no nucleus is not related to ploidy but rather to cell structure, so it does not describe diploidy.
Identify that a cell containing only one set of chromosomes is haploid, not diploid, so this option is incorrect for describing a diploid cell.
Conclude that the best description of a diploid cell is one that contains two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, which allows it to undergo mitosis and maintain genetic stability.
