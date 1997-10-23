When evaluating breeding cattle, which of the following is generally considered the most important selection trait for improving overall herd productivity?
A
Reproductive performance (fertility)
B
Horn length
C
Tail length
D
Coat color
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in cattle breeding, selection traits are characteristics used to choose animals that will pass on desirable qualities to the next generation.
Recognize that traits related to survival and reproduction, such as fertility or reproductive performance, directly impact the number of offspring produced and thus overall herd productivity.
Consider that physical traits like horn length, tail length, and coat color generally have less influence on the productivity and efficiency of the herd compared to reproductive traits.
Evaluate how improving reproductive performance leads to more calves born per breeding cycle, which increases the potential for growth and profitability of the herd.
Conclude that among the given options, reproductive performance (fertility) is the most important selection trait for improving overall herd productivity because it affects the fundamental ability of the herd to reproduce and sustain itself.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia