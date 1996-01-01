Which of the following best describes a somatic mutation?
A
A mutation that occurs in non-reproductive cells and cannot be inherited by offspring.
B
A mutation that results in a change in the number of chromosomes in all cells.
C
A mutation that occurs in gametes and is passed on to the next generation.
D
A mutation that only affects mitochondrial DNA.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a somatic mutation. Somatic mutations occur in non-reproductive (body) cells and are not passed on to offspring because they do not affect the germline cells (gametes).
Step 2: Differentiate somatic mutations from germline mutations. Germline mutations occur in reproductive cells and can be inherited by the next generation, whereas somatic mutations cannot.
Step 3: Recognize that mutations affecting chromosome number in all cells usually refer to chromosomal abnormalities like aneuploidy, which is a different concept from somatic mutations.
Step 4: Note that mutations affecting only mitochondrial DNA are specific to mitochondrial genetics and are not classified as somatic mutations per se.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of a somatic mutation is a mutation occurring in non-reproductive cells that cannot be inherited by offspring.
