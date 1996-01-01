Which of the following best describes the overall structure of DNA as depicted in the diagram?
A
A single-stranded molecule with ribose sugar and uracil bases
B
A linear chain of amino acids joined by peptide bonds
C
A triple helix with parallel strands and identical base sequences
D
A double helix with two antiparallel strands held together by complementary base pairing
1
Identify the key features of DNA structure from the options given, focusing on sugar type, strand number, and base pairing.
Recall that DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, where each strand runs in opposite directions (antiparallel).
Understand that the strands are held together by complementary base pairing: adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine.
Note that DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and does not contain uracil; uracil is found in RNA instead.
Eliminate options that describe RNA (single-stranded with uracil), proteins (amino acid chains), or incorrect helix structures (triple helix), confirming that the correct description is a double helix with two antiparallel strands held together by complementary base pairing.
