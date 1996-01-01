Which of the following best describes the key structural features of a DNA molecule?
A
A double helix composed of two antiparallel strands held together by complementary base pairing
B
A linear chain of amino acids joined by peptide bonds
C
A single-stranded molecule with ribose sugar and uracil bases
D
A triple helix structure with identical parallel strands
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of DNA. DNA is composed of two long strands forming a double helix.
Step 2: Recognize that the two strands run in opposite directions, which is described as antiparallel orientation.
Step 3: Know that the strands are held together by complementary base pairing, where adenine pairs with thymine and cytosine pairs with guanine.
Step 4: Differentiate DNA from other molecules: amino acids joined by peptide bonds form proteins, not DNA; RNA is single-stranded and contains ribose sugar and uracil; and DNA does not form a triple helix with identical parallel strands.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of DNA's key structural features is a double helix composed of two antiparallel strands held together by complementary base pairing.
