20. Quantitative Genetics
Analyzing Trait Variance
1:26 minutes
Problem 31b
A total of 20 men and 20 women volunteer to participate in a statistics project. The height and weight of each subject are given in the table. Compare the numerical values with the visual distribution of heights and weights you drew in the histograms and describe whether you think your visual impression matches the numerical values.
