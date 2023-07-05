Skip to main content
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsMethods for Analyzing DNA
A total of 20 men and 20 women volunteer to participate in a statistics project. The height and weight of each subject are given in the table. Draw one histogram for height of the subjects and a separate histogram for weight. Use different colors for men and women so that you can visually compare the distributions by sex and plot weights in 10-lb intervals (i.e., 90–99 lb, 100–109 lb, 110–119 lb, etc.).

