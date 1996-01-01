Which of the following diagrams best demonstrates how crossing-over contributes to genetic variety during meiosis?
A
A diagram showing chromosomes lining up independently at the metaphase plate without any exchange of genetic material.
B
A diagram showing DNA replication during interphase, resulting in identical sister chromatids.
C
A diagram showing sister chromatids separating during anaphase II without any evidence of genetic exchange.
D
A diagram showing homologous chromosomes exchanging segments during prophase I, resulting in chromatids with new allele combinations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that crossing-over occurs during prophase I of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange segments of genetic material.
Recognize that this exchange results in chromatids that have new combinations of alleles, increasing genetic diversity in the resulting gametes.
Identify that diagrams showing chromosomes lining up independently without exchange, DNA replication producing identical chromatids, or sister chromatids separating without exchange do not illustrate crossing-over.
Focus on the diagram that depicts homologous chromosomes physically exchanging segments during prophase I, as this best represents the mechanism of crossing-over.
Conclude that this exchange creates recombinant chromatids, which is the key process contributing to genetic variety during meiosis.
