Which of the following is specifically associated with the formation and dissociation of chiasmata during meiosis?
A
Segregation of sister chromatids
B
Crossing over between non-sister chromatids
C
Homologous chromosome synapsis
D
DNA replication in S phase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Chiasmata are the visible manifestations of crossing over between homologous chromosomes during meiosis. They represent points where non-sister chromatids have exchanged genetic material.
Recall the process of meiosis: During prophase I, homologous chromosomes pair up in a process called synapsis, forming a structure known as the synaptonemal complex.
Identify the role of crossing over: Crossing over occurs between non-sister chromatids of homologous chromosomes, leading to the exchange of genetic segments. This exchange creates chiasmata, which hold homologs together until anaphase I.
Distinguish chiasmata from other processes: Segregation of sister chromatids happens later during meiosis II and is not directly related to chiasmata formation. DNA replication occurs before meiosis and is unrelated to chiasmata.
Conclude that the formation and dissociation of chiasmata are specifically associated with crossing over between non-sister chromatids during meiosis I.
Watch next
Master Gamete Genotypes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia