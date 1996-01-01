Which of the following best describes the process of crossing over during meiosis?
A
The separation of sister chromatids into different daughter cells.
B
The fusion of gametes to form a zygote.
C
The exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, resulting in new combinations of alleles.
D
The replication of DNA prior to cell division.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that crossing over is a process that occurs during meiosis, specifically in prophase I, where homologous chromosomes pair up.
Recognize that during this pairing, homologous chromosomes exchange segments of their genetic material, which is called recombination or crossing over.
Note that this exchange results in new combinations of alleles on each chromosome, increasing genetic diversity in the resulting gametes.
Differentiate crossing over from other processes such as the separation of sister chromatids (which happens later in meiosis), fusion of gametes (fertilization), and DNA replication (which occurs before meiosis begins).
Conclude that the best description of crossing over is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, leading to new allele combinations.
