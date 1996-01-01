Between which two genes would you expect the highest frequency of recombination?
A
Genes located on different chromosomes
B
Genes that are farthest apart on the same chromosome
C
Genes that are in the middle of a chromosome arm
D
Genes that are adjacent to each other on the same chromosome
1
Understand that recombination frequency is a measure of how often crossing over occurs between two genes during meiosis, which is related to the physical distance between them on a chromosome.
Recall that genes located on different chromosomes assort independently, so their recombination frequency is effectively 50%, the maximum possible, but this is due to independent assortment, not crossing over.
Recognize that for genes on the same chromosome, the farther apart they are, the higher the chance that a crossover event will occur between them, increasing recombination frequency.
Note that genes adjacent to each other on the same chromosome have very low recombination frequency because there is little physical distance for crossing over to occur between them.
Conclude that the highest recombination frequency between genes on the same chromosome will be observed between those that are farthest apart, as this maximizes the probability of crossover events.
