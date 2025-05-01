Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In genetics, what best describes a missense mutation?
A
A DNA sequence change that does not alter the amino acid sequence due to redundancy in the genetic code
B
An insertion or deletion that shifts the reading frame of the coding sequence
C
A mutation that introduces a premature stop codon, truncating the protein
D
A point mutation that changes a codon so a different amino acid is incorporated into the protein
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a missense mutation is a type of point mutation, meaning it involves a change in a single nucleotide base in the DNA sequence.
Recognize that this single nucleotide change alters a codon in the mRNA, which is the three-nucleotide sequence that codes for an amino acid.
Know that unlike silent mutations (which do not change the amino acid) or nonsense mutations (which create a stop codon), a missense mutation changes the codon to one that codes for a different amino acid.
Realize that this change can affect the protein's structure and function because the amino acid sequence is altered, potentially impacting the protein's properties.
Summarize that a missense mutation is best described as a point mutation that changes a codon so a different amino acid is incorporated into the protein.
