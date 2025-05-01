Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the DNA double helix, what primarily holds the two antiparallel strands together?
A
Covalent phosphodiester bonds between the bases on opposite strands
B
Ionic bonds between the deoxyribose sugars of the two strands
C
Hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases (A with T, and G with C)
D
Peptide bonds linking nucleotides into a double-stranded polymer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA consists of two antiparallel strands forming a double helix, where each strand is made up of nucleotides.
Recall the types of bonds in DNA: Within each strand, nucleotides are connected by covalent phosphodiester bonds between the sugar and phosphate groups.
Identify the bonds between strands: The two strands are held together by interactions between nitrogenous bases on opposite strands.
Recognize the specific bond type: These interactions are hydrogen bonds formed between complementary base pairs—adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) via two hydrogen bonds, and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C) via three hydrogen bonds.
Conclude that the primary force holding the two antiparallel strands together in the DNA double helix is the hydrogen bonding between complementary nitrogenous bases.
