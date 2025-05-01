Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In DNA, base pairing follows A–T and C–G rules. What is the complementary DNA sequence to the strand 5′-TCGATGG-3′ (written 3′→5′)?
A
3′-TCGATGG-5′
B
3′-AGCTACC-5′
C
3′-CCATCGA-5′
D
3′-UGCUACC-5′
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the direction of the given DNA strand. The problem states the strand as 3′-TCGATGG-5′, so the sequence is written from the 3 prime end to the 5 prime end.
Recall the base pairing rules in DNA: Adenine (A) pairs with Thymine (T), and Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G).
Write the complementary bases for each nucleotide in the given sequence, remembering that the complementary strand runs in the opposite direction (5′ to 3′). For example, if the original strand has T, the complement will have A, and so on.
After determining the complementary bases, reverse the sequence to write it in the 3′ to 5′ direction as requested, since the original strand is 3′ to 5′ and the complementary strand runs antiparallel.
Verify that the final complementary sequence matches the correct orientation and base pairing rules, ensuring the sequence is written 3′ to 5′ as asked.
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia