Multiple Choice
In DNA structure, what type of bond holds complementary nitrogenous bases (A with T, and G with C) together across the two strands?
A
Peptide bonds
B
Ionic bonds
C
Hydrogen bonds
D
Phosphodiester bonds
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA consists of two strands forming a double helix, where nitrogenous bases pair specifically (A with T, and G with C).
Identify the types of bonds involved in DNA: Peptide bonds connect amino acids in proteins, phosphodiester bonds link sugar and phosphate groups in the DNA backbone, and ionic bonds involve attraction between charged ions.
Focus on the interaction between complementary bases: The bases on opposite strands are held together by a specific type of weak bond that allows the strands to separate during replication and transcription.
Recall that the bond holding complementary bases together is the hydrogen bond, which forms between specific atoms in adenine-thymine and guanine-cytosine pairs.
Conclude that hydrogen bonds are responsible for holding the complementary nitrogenous bases together across the two DNA strands.
