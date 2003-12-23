Why is it possible to insert genetic code from a bacterium into the DNA of a mammal and have it be expressed?
A
Because mammals can only express genes from prokaryotes
B
Because the genetic code is nearly universal among all living organisms
C
Because bacterial DNA is identical in sequence to mammalian DNA
D
Because mammalian cells naturally contain bacterial plasmids
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the genetic code: The genetic code consists of codons, which are sequences of three nucleotides that correspond to specific amino acids during protein synthesis.
Recognize that the genetic code is nearly universal: Almost all living organisms, from bacteria to mammals, use the same codon-to-amino acid assignments, meaning that a gene from one organism can be read and translated correctly in another.
Consider gene expression machinery compatibility: Because the genetic code is universal, the cellular machinery in mammals can interpret and translate bacterial genes into functional proteins.
Note that differences in DNA sequence (such as regulatory elements) may affect expression levels, but the core coding sequence can still be expressed due to the universal code.
Conclude that the universality of the genetic code allows for the transfer and expression of genetic material across diverse species, such as from bacteria to mammals.
