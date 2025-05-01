Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In fundamentals of genetics, what are the different versions of a gene called?
A
Genotypes
B
Chromatids
C
Alleles
D
Loci
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait.
Recognize that genes can have different forms or variations, which lead to different expressions of a trait.
Learn that these different forms of a gene are called 'alleles'.
Differentiate alleles from other terms: 'genotypes' refer to the combination of alleles an organism has, 'chromatids' are duplicated chromosomes, and 'loci' are the specific physical locations of genes on a chromosome.
Conclude that the correct term for different versions of a gene is 'alleles'.
