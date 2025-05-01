Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In Mendelian genetics, what are the different versions of a gene called?
A
Alleles
B
Codons
C
Chromatids
D
Centromeres
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in Mendelian genetics, a gene is a unit of heredity that can exist in different forms.
Recognize that these different forms of a gene, which can produce variations in the inherited traits, have a specific name.
Recall that 'alleles' are the term used to describe the different versions or variants of a gene.
Differentiate alleles from other genetic terms: 'codons' are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that code for amino acids, 'chromatids' are duplicated chromosomes, and 'centromeres' are the regions where sister chromatids are joined.
Conclude that the correct term for different versions of a gene in Mendelian genetics is 'alleles'.
