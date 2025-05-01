Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In fundamental genetics, what best describes the genotype of an organism?
A
The physical location of a gene on a chromosome (locus)
B
The organism’s observable traits resulting from gene expression and environment (phenotype)
C
The organism’s genetic makeup, i.e., the specific alleles it carries at one or more loci
D
The complete set of genes present in an entire species (gene pool)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'genotype' in genetics. The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the alleles it carries at one or more loci on its chromosomes.
Step 2: Differentiate genotype from related terms: 'phenotype' is the observable traits resulting from gene expression and environmental influences; 'locus' is the physical location of a gene on a chromosome; and 'gene pool' is the complete set of genes present in an entire species.
Step 3: Recognize that the genotype is about the specific genetic information (alleles) an organism has, which can influence but is distinct from the phenotype.
Step 4: Identify that the correct description of genotype is 'the organism’s genetic makeup, i.e., the specific alleles it carries at one or more loci.'
Step 5: Conclude that the other options describe different genetic concepts and do not define genotype.
