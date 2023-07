The mean and variance of plant height of two highly inbred strains (P₁ and P₂) and their progeny (F₁ and F₂) are shown here.



Strain Mean (cm) Variance _

P₁ 34.2 4.2

P₂ 55.3 3.8

F₁ 44.2 5.6

F₂ 46.3 10.3



Calculate the broad-sense heritability (H²) of plant height in this species.