Which of the following chromosomal events might result in a human zygote with 45 chromosomes?
A
Duplication of a chromosome segment during mitosis
B
Nondisjunction of a chromosome during meiosis leading to monosomy
C
Translocation between two nonhomologous chromosomes
D
Nondisjunction resulting in a gamete with two extra chromosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a normal human zygote has 46 chromosomes, arranged in 23 pairs.
Recall that nondisjunction is the failure of chromosome pairs to separate properly during meiosis, which can lead to gametes with abnormal chromosome numbers.
Recognize that if nondisjunction occurs during meiosis and results in a gamete missing one chromosome (monosomy), when it fuses with a normal gamete, the resulting zygote will have 45 chromosomes.
Consider that duplication of a chromosome segment during mitosis does not change the total chromosome number, only the content of a chromosome.
Note that translocation rearranges parts between nonhomologous chromosomes but does not change the total chromosome count, and nondisjunction causing two extra chromosomes would result in 48 chromosomes, not 45.
