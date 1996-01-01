Mendelian ratios are modified in crosses involving autotetraploids. Assume that one plant expresses the dominant trait green seeds and is homozygous (WWWW). This plant is crossed to one with white seeds that is also homozygous (wwww). If only one dominant allele is sufficient to produce green seeds, predict the F₁ and F₂ results of such a cross. Assume that synapsis between chromosome pairs is random during meiosis.
6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
Which of the following chromosomal mutations increases the amount of genetic material from only some chromosomes?
True or False:Aneuploids are more abnormal that polyploids
A species has 2n = 20. How many chromosomes will be found per mutant cell in an monosomic organism.
How was it established that particular phenotypes are inherited as a result of genetic information present in the chloroplast rather than in the nucleus?
How do we know that human aneuploidy for each of the 22 autosomes occurs at conception, even though most often human aneuploids do not survive embryonic or fetal development and thus are never observed at birth?
How do we know that the extra chromosome causing Down syndrome is usually maternal in origin?
For a species with a diploid number of 18, indicate how many chromosomes will be present in the somatic nuclei of individuals that are haploid, tetraploid, trisomic, and monosomic.
What evidence suggests that Down syndrome is more often the result of nondisjunction during oogenesis rather than during spermatogenesis?
What evidence indicates that humans with aneuploid karyotypes occur at conception but are usually inviable?
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Monosomy
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Monosomy
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Trisomy
Describe how nondisjunction in human female gametes can give rise to Klinefelter and Turner syndrome offspring following fertilization by a normal male gamete.
The most common reason a physician might recommend that a woman have maternal serum screening and a karyotype analysis is concern that her fetus may have Down syndrome. Go to the OMIM website at www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim and look up Down syndrome (OMIM 190685).
List the main symptoms of Down syndrome.